Justice Department Probing Postmaster Over Fundraising

Jun 3, 2021 @ 11:38am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over political fundraising activity at his former business.

That’s according to a spokesman for DeJoy.

And The Washington Post reports that federal authorities in recent weeks have subpoenaed DeJoy and interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his business.

DeJoy is a wealthy former logistics executive.

He’s been mired in controversy since taking over the Postal Service last summer and putting in place policy changes that delayed mail before the 2020 election, when there was a crush of mail-in ballots.

