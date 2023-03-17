KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Bieber Gives An Update On Facial Paralysis

March 17, 2023 7:30AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber has apparently still been dealing with partial facial paralysis resulting from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that was the reason behind canceling his tour. He first revealed his condition last June when he showed fans he could only move one side of his face.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In a video posted to his Instagram story, he points to his face, moves his eyebrows and finally smiles. He posted pics looking happy with wife Hailey at the Oscars Vanity Fair party.

Glad to see him doing better!

Recently Played

Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
1:54pm
Big MeFoo Fighters|
1:52pm
Inside The FireDisturbed|
1:40pm
Black Hole SunSoundgarden|
1:35pm
Chop SueySystem Of A Down|
1:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
2

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal
3

Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses
4

33 Iditarod sled dog race mushers to trek across Alaska
5

Alaska rights commission limits LGBTQ discrimination cases