Justin Bieber Is An Instagram Hubby for Hailey But Gets Dragged For His Outfit

August 30, 2023 7:07AM AKDT
Depending on which source is pumping out the story, Justin Bieber was a doting Instagram hubby getting perfect angles for her pictures for the ‘Gram. Or…he ruined her day by wearing sweats.

She was in New York to makes appearances promoting her skin care line, “Rhode”.

What do you think?  Should he have matched her look a little more?  Or was he trying to be in the background to let her have her moment??

