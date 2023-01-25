KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200 Million

January 25, 2023 6:40AM AKST
Justin Bieber’s bank account just got $200 million dollars fatter thanks to closing a deal to sell his music catalog. He sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, and the deal covers 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021.

You might not realize all the different ways a song makes money. Hipgnosis Songs Capital has 100% of Bieber’s publishing copyrights (including his writer’s share), the musician’s share of the royalties from his master recordings (still owned by Universal Music Group), and neighboring rights.  That means any time a song is played at a public place, like a coffee shop or store, the owner of the recording gets paid.

Tons of other big artists are selling their catalogs including Justin Timberlake and Ryan Tedder but it’s mostly legacy acts. Hipgnosis also owns catalogs by Neil Young, Nelly Furtado, Nile Rodgers, and Kenny Chesney.

