Justin Long Shares TMI Story About His Wife Kate Bosworth’s Love For Him

Justin Long shared a TMI story about one of his worst moments, and how his wife, Kate Bosworth, lovingly helped him through it without judgement. Warning…it’s a “crappy” story LOL.

Long appeared on the PIE With Kurt Sutter & Katey Sagal podcast sharing a humorous account of when he got food poisoning in Mexico City. “I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he shared. “It was like Dumb & Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there’s no other way to say this, I can’t dance around it: I had s–t the bed. I had s–t the bed, and she was in the bed.”

The way she cared for him without making him feel judged was oddly romantic. “She was not judging, not making me feel weird, or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know?” he said. “I was s–tting my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought: ‘This is really romantic.’”

Not THAT’S true love right?? We all need a ride or die that would do that for us!