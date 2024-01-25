KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Timberlake Drops New Single

January 25, 2024
Justin Timberlake released his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records and it perfectly shows off Justin’s soulful vocals!  He co-wrote and co-produced it.

The video seems to pull back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.

Justin’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE.

Plus we know there’s much more planned for Justin in 2024!

