Justin Timberlake Drops New Single

Justin Timberlake released his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records and it perfectly shows off Justin’s soulful vocals! He co-wrote and co-produced it.

The video seems to pull back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.

Justin’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE.

Plus we know there’s much more planned for Justin in 2024!