KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Timberlake Is Hosting SNL With Dakota Johnson This Week

January 26, 2024 6:58AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

On the heels of dropping a new single, “Selfish” and announcing his next album is dropping March 15th, Justin Timberlake will share hosting duties with Dakota Johnson and serve as musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL”. He also sat down with Apple Music to talk about all the stuff he’s got cookin!

And he announced a tour this year!

 

Recently Played

Kryptonite3 Doors Down
11:15am
Falling Away From MeKorn
11:10am
Here And NowStaind
11:06am
Times Like TheseFive Finger Death Punch
11:02am
SchismTool
10:56am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Officials respond to pipeline leak at Point Thomson gas field on Alaska’s North Slope
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
4

Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Recreate Her “Chicken Or Tuna” Moment
5

Bodycam Footage Shows Rescue Of Mom And Baby From Sinking Car