Justin Timberlake Is Pushing Forward After Britney Spears Memoir
November 7, 2023 6:27AM AKST
After Britney Spears put out her memoir, The Woman in Me, reader learned about her relationship with Justin Timberlake including being cheated on, broken up with via text, and having a abortion at a young age.
Fans and even other celebrities have shown their support for Britney. Madonna went so far as to unfollow Justin on Instagram.
But his *NSYNC bandmates have stood behind him.
Entertainment Tonight reports that sources tell them Justin’s is pushing forward and that his wife, Jessica Biel, is his main priority:
It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye, but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward.