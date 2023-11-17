KWHL KWHL Logo

Justin Timberlake Makes First Public Appearance Since Those Britney Memoir Bombshells

November 17, 2023 8:07AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

It was date night for Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together. It marked the first public outing since his dirty laundry was revealed in Britney Spears memoir, The Woman in Me. His *NSYNC bandmates were also there to lend support, as their song “Better Place” is on the soundtrack.

The movie is in theaters today!

Still gonna need that *NSYNC reunion tour!!!

 

Recently Played

Jane SaysJanes Addiction
12:17am
One More TimeBlink182
12:13am
JudithA Perfect Circle
12:09am
Song 2Blur
12:07am
Here And NowStaind
12:03am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction
2

Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil-drilling project
3

U.S. regulators will review car-tire chemical that kills salmon, upon request from West Coast tribes
4

History Made: Jared Leto Climbs The Outside Of The Empire State Building
5

Anchorage adds to record homeless death total as major winter storm drops more than 2 feet of snow