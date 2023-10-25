Justin Timberlake Reacts And What Britney Spears Says About Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears put it ALL out there in her memoir, The Woman in Me, about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including cheating, an at-home pregnancy termination and getting dumped by text. What does Justin think about all this? Well he thought she’d talk about their ups and downs in more general terms rather than put all their personal dirty laundry out there. The book is out now (with an audiobook version read by Michelle Williams getting big kudos)…but here is the Cliff’s Notes version.

He regrets she went that route, but feels she has the right to tell her story and feels bad he hurt her. A source says he’s considering reaching out to her to talk things out so they can all move on. He is trying to distance himself from the book as he has a completely different life now.

As for Christina Aguilera, she was another figure from Britney’s childhood and early career that the media pitted against her many times.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the book: