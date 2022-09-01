Kanye West Says Gap Is Having Meetings About Him Without Him

Kanye West is very involved in his clothing line and has his hand on everything, so he doesn’t like it when his business partners make moves without him.

He thinks that’s what Gap has been doing with their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line. He signed a 10-year deal with Gap to collaborate in 2020.

He posted a screenshot on Instagram yesterday of a text exchange with a friend, who’d shared a link to a navy logo tee on Gap’s website and commented, “This is Gap copying YGEEB”.

In the caption, West wrote: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.” Less than 24 hours earlier, West also called out the company for allegedly meeting about his designs without him.

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?” he captioned a picture Tuesday of the Gap’s new reflective visor-style sunglasses, dubbed the YR 3022 YZYGAP SHDZ.

West also had an issue with Adidas (which handles manufacturing and distribution for his Yeezy brand) for allegedly launching Yeezy Day, hiring staff, and making design decisions without his input.

A few weeks ago he faced criticism and said his vision and brand is misunderstood.