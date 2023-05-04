KWHL KWHL Logo

Kate Bush and George Michael Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

May 4, 2023 7:22AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in unveiling its class of 2023: Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners all made the cut.  An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry across the world picked the winners. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago. Rage Against the Machine are getting in on their fifth nomination while this is Kate Bush’s fourth.  Nelson, Elliott, Michael, and Crow all got in on the first try.

 

The ceremony will be in Brooklyn on November 3rd.

