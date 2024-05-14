KWHL KWHL Logo

Kate Gosselin’s Sextuplets Turn 20!

May 14, 2024 6:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The world got to know Kate Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin through TLC’s reality show focusing on them, “Jon & Kate Plus 8”. They divorced during the show and it was rebranded to “Kate Plus 8” before signing off in 2017. And now their sextuplets are 20-years-old!  Kate celebrated with 4 of them posting a pic of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel on Instagram. Siblings Collin and Hannah were not mentioned in the caption as Gosselin apparently has no relationship with them.

Hannah and Collin do have a close relationship with Jon, though he is estranged from his six other kids. Their oldest are 23-year-old twins Cara and Maddie.

