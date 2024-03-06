KWHL KWHL Logo

Kate Hudson Jumping Into Music With New Single And Album Coming This Year

March 6, 2024 8:33AM AKST
Kate Hudson says she’s been “caught up in writing witnessing life in songs” since she was a child, but had to wait for when she could “be there for the music.” That time is now as she dropped her first single earlier this year, “Talk About Love”, and prepares her first album later this year.

She worked with her fiance, singer and guitarist Danny Fujikawa – and 4 Non Blondes lead singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

What do you think of her first song?

