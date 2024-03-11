KWHL KWHL Logo

Kate Middleton Apologizes After A Photo Of Her And Her Kids Is Pulled From Media

March 11, 2024 6:23AM AKDT
Kensington Palace quickly had a photo pulled from all platforms after it was found to be manipulated. It was the first photo shared of Kate Middleton after her surgery two months ago, but there were two areas that were obviously edited. One area was around Charlotte’s wrist.

Middleton apologized for any confusion yanking the photo caused saying, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

There have been many theories surrounding her recovery from the surgery.

