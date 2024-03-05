Kate Middleton Spotted For The First Time In Over Two Months

Kate Middleton has been laying low since having abdominal surgery last December and hasn’t been seen in public for 70 days. She was captured by paparazzi in a car with her mother on Monday.

Kensington Palace had announced in January that Kate was hospitalized for “planned abdominal surgery,” and that it was “successful.” The statement stated she would be in the hospital “10 to 14 days” at The London Clinic before “returning home to continue her recovery,” and that all her public engagements were canceled until after Easter.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that William and the kids had “all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards and got her favorite snacks,” adding that Kate was “eager to get back to work” after she healed.