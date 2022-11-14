Kate Winslet Helps Family With Medical Bills Keep Their Heat On

Carolynne Hunter lives about 40 miler northeast of Edinburgh, Scotland and had a GoFundMe set up as she struggling to keep the heat on due to the high cost of her daughter’s life support. 12-year-old Freya has cerebral palsy and relies on oxygen for chronic breathing issues at a staggering $7,600 per year. That’s the cost to run the equipment needed to provide her care and heat the family’s home, though Hunter turned off the heat in most rooms to save money.

Actress Kate Winslet heard a story about Hunter’s hardship on BBC Scotland, and decided to donate $20,000 to the GoFundMe, and also called the family to wish them well! “When I heard about the money I just burst into tears — I thought it wasn’t even real,” Hunter said. “I’m still thinking is this real?”