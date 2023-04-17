KWHL KWHL Logo

Katy Perry And Lionel Richie To Headline King Charles’ Coronation

April 17, 2023 2:34AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple of Americans are headlining the concert for King Charles’ upcoming coronation after several top UK artists (including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Elton John) all said no. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie been booked as headliners along with Take That (without Robbie Williams) in their first show in four years at the coronation.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sound.

Recently Played

AliveP.o.d.|
2:38pm
Song #3Stone Sour|
2:34pm
DaughterPearl Jam|
2:25pm
Deep EndI Prevail|
2:22pm
Back In BlackAc/dc|
2:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Sex abuse case against ex-Alaska attorney general thrown out
2

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
3

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges
4

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
5

Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building