KWHL KWHL Logo

Katy Perry Sells Catalog for $225 Million

September 19, 2023 7:07AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Katy Perry is the latest artist to sell off their music catalog for big bucks, raking in $225 million for rights to her five albums, “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness,” and “Smile.”

Now, if she starts rerecording her albums to release “Katy’s Version”…we’ll know something went sideways LOL!

Recently Played

Everything ZenBush
1:58pm
So Called LifeThree Days Grace
1:55pm
Molly (sixteen Candles)Sponge
1:51pm
By The WayRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:40pm
Renegades Of FunkRage Against The Machine
1:36pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!
2

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
3

Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years To Life For Rape
4

Alaska fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle in warming waters
5

Jimmy Fallon Accused Of Creating A “Toxic Workplace”