KWHL KWHL Logo

Katy Perry Threw Pizza To Fans At Nightclub

August 2, 2022 4:08AM AKDT
Share

Katy Perry was at a nightclub in Las Vegas recently and decided to feed her hungry fans.

She was in the DJ booth and found herself with an entire box of pizza. So instead of pass the box around, she took individual slices out of the box and tossed them into the crowd!!

Think about that for a second. If you didn’t know Katy Perry was tossing pizza and you got smacked in the face with a hot slice, you would be mad wouldn’t you?

The crowd didn’t seem to mind!

Recently Played

No ApologiesPapa Roach|
3:04pm
The Kids Arent AlrightOffspring|
3:00pm
EverlongFoo Fighters|
2:56pm
Hey YouDisturbed|
2:45pm
11:11Dinosaur Pile-up|
2:42pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video