Keanu Reeves was seen again being one of the most genuinely nice guys in Hollywood at a surprise signing at a comic book store in Los Angeles last week for his “BRZKRK” series. A 9-year-old fan named Noah told him he was his favorite actor…and a little magic happened!

Keanu Reeves meets 9-year-old superfan Noah at a surprise BRZRKR signing in LA! pic.twitter.com/DQ0ATnnKT9 — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2023

He’s got a history of being kind to not only to fans and stranger, but those he works with too!

