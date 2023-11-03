Kelce Brothers React To The “Traylor” Halloween Costumes

It must be odd to know you were a popular Halloween costume right?? Lots of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces popped up at parties this year for sure. But there was one video in particular from singer Jax and her fiance that REALLY got the Kelce brothers’ reaction! It was inspired by that Tik Tok trend of women telling their men Taylor put him on the map. #NAILEDIT

LOL

See the ENTIRE reaction with some Travis F-bombs HERE