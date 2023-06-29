KWHL KWHL Logo

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Rumors Of Beef With Carrie Underwood

June 29, 2023 8:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Kelly Clarkson set the record straight about this long-standing rumor of a beef between her and fellow “American Idol” winner, Carrie Underwood. She said there is no rift…they’ve run into each other a handful of times and they just don’t really know each other.

Clarkson was answering fan questions on “Watch What Happens Live” when she jumped to the conclusion that’s what the fan was asking about, when she later found out the fan just wanted to know what it was like have Underwood as a guest on her talk show LOL!

