Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds

January 4, 2024 7:20AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Kelly Clarkson looks amazing on the cover of People magazine as she opens up about the depression and grieving she went through with her nasty divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She also details a message Blackstock (who was her manager at the time) relayed from executives at “The Voice” that they were looking for a more sexier personality for the show like Rihanna. Clarkson went on to win the show four times.

As for how she dropped 60 pounds, she credits walking around New York City (her new home) and infrared sauna sessions.

