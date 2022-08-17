KWHL KWHL Logo
Overnight Mime
12:00am - 6:00am

Kelly Clarkson Taking “Kellyoke” On Tour To Duet With Fans

August 17, 2022 4:21AM AKDT
Share

Kelly Clarkson is taking her talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment — where she covers her favorite songs, both old and new — on the road to welcome others to perform duets of her own songs.

Clarkson’s tour bus will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago — but you can also audition on TikTok with the hashtag #KellyokeSearch. If you one of the best, you could be picked to duet with her on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson just dropped an EP of covers from her Kellyoke segment earlier this year, including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” and The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

Recently Played

RemedySeether|
3:34am
TeardropsBring Me The Horizon|
3:29am
CrowsSaliva|
3:26am
Symphony Of DestructionMegadeth|
3:22am
Tired Of WinningNothing More|
3:19am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video