Kelly Ripa Makes More Scathing Remarks About Her Bosses At “Live”

Kelly Ripa is tossing out more unflattering claims about what it was like early in her time at “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. Talking to Variety for her Power of Women 2023 cover story, she claims executives gave her a janitor’s closet to work out of instead of an office when she started the show. “It was the strangest experience I’ve ever had in my life. I was told that I couldn’t have an office.”

She also says when she joined the show in 2001, she wasn’t given maternity leave, vacation time or a wardrobe budget. “It didn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially because there were empty offices that I could have easily occupied,” she recalled. She said the male co-anchors had their own bathroom, but she had to share the public restroom the studio audience used. “I have to host the show, and I’m still waiting in line to use the bathroom. It just seemed, you know, a very needlessly difficult situation.” The audience was pretty stunned to see her in line too!

Her perseverance paid off because she now makes $20 million a year 22 years later.