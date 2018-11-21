Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly broadens prayer policy

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has broadened the borough’s policy on assembly meeting prayer in response to a court ruling that it violated the Alaska Constitution.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports the assembly voted 7-2 Tuesday to amend the policy to allow a greater range of eligible individuals who can give invocations and reflect the diversity of beliefs in the borough.

The change follows an October ruling by the state Superior Court that the borough’s policy violated a ban on the government establishing an official religion or favoring one religion over another.

The borough had claimed a policy adopted in 2016 was inclusive of all religious groups, although some were denied applications to give invocations.

—

Information from: KSRM-AM, http://www.radiokenai.com