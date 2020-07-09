      Weather Alert

Kenai Peninsula Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Jul 8, 2020 @ 6:18pm

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Fair scheduled for Aug. 14-16 has been canceled due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, its board of directors announced on Facebook. The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that the annual fair in Ninilchik, about 187 miles away from Anchorage, will resume in 2021. While the board voted unanimously to cancel the fair this year, the rodeo that traditionally happens in conjunction operates independently and is scheduled to continue. The board’s president, Jim Stearns, stressed that a major consideration was an outbreak in Seward, where cases have doubled in the last month.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams