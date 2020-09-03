      Weather Alert

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:58am

Daniel Thompson has resigned as digital editor for a Kenosha newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally for the family of Jacob Blake. Thompson, who said he was the only Black full-time journalist at The Kenosha News, said the headline did not reflect the messages of Blake’s family and other speakers at the event. In an email to The Associated Press, the newspaper’s top editor, Bob Heisse, said the story was a “late sidebar” to the newspaper’s main protest story, and was published only online. The resignation comes as news organizations reckon with a lack of diversity in newsrooms and coverage of protests against racism.

