Kentucky Choirs Sing The National Anthem At The Hyatt Regency

February 10, 2023 6:33AM AKST
It’s a tradition that started by kids in 1987. The acoustics that are the result of the shape of the Hyatt Regency carry voices in a way that’s downright majestic.

 Choir students are in town this week for the Kentucky Music Educators Association All State Choir.  It’s been a tradition right before curfew for all the kids to gather on every floor balcony and sing the National Anthem together. It’s breathtaking! A video shot by choir director Jenifer Wiggins and posted on Owensboro High School’s Facebook page shows this year’s performance from this week.

And a year ago, the tradition was spotlighted on CBS Evening News.

 

