Kentucky Woman Catfished By Person Posing As A “Stranger Things” Actor

Here’s a public service announcement to remind you that celebrities will NEVER send you DM’s asking for money.

Mckayla lives in Kentucky…ended up LEAVING HER HUSBAND and sending $10,000 worth in gift cards to someone catfishing her and pretending he was from the TV show “Stranger Things”. She thought she had this relationship with the guy that played Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) on “Stranger Things”. She thought it was legit because he was telling her things that were going to happen in the episodes before they aired. What she didn’t know is that IMDb.com shows spoilers about episodes. This had been going on for about a year before she wised up.

Oh man….tough lesson to learn!