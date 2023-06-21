KWHL KWHL Logo

Kesha Says She Nearly Died Freezing Her Eggs

June 21, 2023 6:52AM AKDT
Kesha opened up in Self magazine about a scary situation earlier this year as she went through a procedure to freeze her eggs. She ended up being hospitalized for nine days due to a rare but serious complication made worse by her weakened immune system.

Weeks after the fertility treatment, Kesha says she felt weak and struggled to walk after a New Year’s Eve performance in the Bahamas. “I almost died in January,” Kesha shared. “It was horrifying.” She didn’t give other details other than it took several months before she felt fully recovered. “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” Kesha said. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.”

