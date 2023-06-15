KWHL KWHL Logo

Kesha Says This Celebrity Encounter Was The “Saddest Moment Of My Life”

June 15, 2023 5:26AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Remember that viral moment in 2017 when Jerry Seinfeld refused to give Kesha a hug?  Well she’s talking about that and how it was “the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad. […] It was like the saddest moment of my life.

For the record, Jerry was asked about it by Extra and he just didn’t recognize her. He also doesn’t make it a habit to hug strangers…so it wasn’t because he didn’t like her, just didn’t know who she was.

Let’s hope if they find themselves in the same space again, she will get a second chance!

