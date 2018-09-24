Ketchikan City Council bans eagle feeding

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The Ketchikan City Council passed in second reading an ordinance banning intentionally feeding wild eagles within city limits.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the ordinance, passed on Thursday, also prohibits property owners from allowing other people to feed eagles on their property.

Violations are punishable by fines of up to $500.

Council Member Mark Flora says he supports an ordinance because he believes feeding eagles poses a risk to public safety and could lead to habituation.

Council Member Julie Isom says though she doesn’t support eagle feeding, an ordinance would waste police resources.

The ordinance stems from complaints this summer about Sourdough Tours feeding eagles at its West End property, a practice which allegedly attracted eagles and caused a nuisance.

The ordinance is set to go into effect after a 30-day waiting period.

