Kevin Bacon Once Used A Disguise To Not Be Recognized…And Hated It

Kevin Bacon recently brought an older story of the one time he experimented with going out in public in disguise to NOT be recognized. He rehashed the story to Vanity Fair, but told it 7 years ago on “The Graham Norton Show”. After 40 years of being a recognizable person, he said he got Hollywood professionals to put prosthetics on him as a disguise and went to a famous outdoor shopping area called “The Grove”.

Nobody recognized him and he said “It sucked.” He laughed about the whole thing admitting that being recognized in public is really good 99.9% of the time because people are always nice and you get free stuff. That little experiment just confirmed to him he would WAY rather be recognized LOL!

FULL INTERVIEW HERE