Kevin Costner Argues His Wife Wants Child Support Money For Herself

June 30, 2023 7:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It continues to get nastier in the divorce of Kevin Costner and wife of 18-years, Christine Baumgartner. She’s demanding $250,000 a MONTH in child support, so Costner got his accountant to do some digging. The accountant reported back that Baumgartner spends more than $100,000 on cosmetic surgery procedures, thousands at boutiques, huge ATM withdrawals, construction loans, attorney’s fess, and other expenses that Costner’s reps insist have “nothing” to do with child support.

Costner contends in court documents that the $51,940 a month he is paying is a more than “reasonable” amount. She’s still living in Costner’s home, and believes it’s not in hers or her kids’ best interests to move out until she knows how much money to count on.

 

MORE HERE

