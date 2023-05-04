Kevin Costner NOT Coming Back To “Yellowstone”

KWHL KWHL Logo

May 4, 2023 10:11AM AKDT
It’s been a week for Kevin Costner. It was announced he is getting a divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

And now comes word he won’t return after this latest season of “Yellowstone”. Reports of friction between Costner and series creator Tyler Sheridan might be at the center.  Costner reportedly wants to only work one week to shoot the remaining episodes in the season. Remains to be seen how they would handle the exit of John Dutton as the patriarch of the family and center star.

Fans can, however, look forward to a spinoff series involving Matthew McConaughey.

