Kevin Federline Slams Reporter For “Fabricating” Quotes About Britney Spears Using Drugs

June 12, 2023 6:44AM AKDT
Kevin Federline is calling out a reporter he says made up quotes that he “fears” his ex-wife, Britney Spears, has been using crystal meth. He slammed Daphne Barak for “fabricating” his quotes, alleging to TMZ that she “lied” in a “distressing” report published by The Sun and Daily Mail on Saturday. “We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here. It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone.”

 

 

Britney responded to that story writing in part via Instagram, “It breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me.” Barak claims Federline told her, “I fear [Britney’s] on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.” She also claimed Britney’s dad, Jamie, fears she could end up like Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning at 27.

