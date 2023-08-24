KWHL KWHL Logo

Kevin Hart Ends Up In A Wheelchair After Racing An Ex-NFL Running Back

August 24, 2023 5:13AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kevin Hart found himself in the middle of some middle age pain after trying to run a 40-yard dash at a BBQ.

Hart was humbled real quick after he boldly told ex-NFL running back Stevan Ridley that he could outrun him in a 40-yard dash. Hart tore his lower abdomen and ended up in a WHEELCHAIR. Kevin calls himself the stupidest man alive trying to do “young man” stuff.  He says he was just trying to be the fastest guy at the BBQ, but it is what it is.  Quote, “This is 44.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Recently Played

Sex And CandyMarcy Playground
2:31am
AddictedSaving Abel
2:26am
Jamies CryinVan Halen
2:22am
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
2:19am
Simple ManShinedown
2:15am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city
2

Wildfires Devastate Maui
3

Videos showing people making their own versions of smashburger tacos have racked up over 451 million views! 
4

Off Alaska coast, research crew peers down, down, down to map deep and remote ocean
5

WATCH: Man Climbs Rock Wall With His Hands Behind His Back