KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor

Stores in Canada are getting Kentucky Fried Chicken onto their chips shelves.

KFC has teamed up with Ruffles for the RufflesKFC Original RecipeChicken-flavoured potato chip.

Each purchase of this limited-time chip comes with a coupon for 20% off a KFC order.

Alas, this is only being sold in Canada. Fans elsewhere may have to stick to the two originals in the meantime.

Do you think this would taste good? Should this sort of product be sold outside of Canada?