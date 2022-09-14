KWHL KWHL Logo

KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor

September 14, 2022 3:05AM AKDT
Share
KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor

Stores in Canada are getting Kentucky Fried Chicken onto their chips shelves.

KFC has teamed up with Ruffles for the RufflesKFC Original RecipeChicken-flavoured potato chip.

Each purchase of this limited-time chip comes with a coupon for 20% off a KFC order.

Alas, this is only being sold in Canada. Fans elsewhere may have to stick to the two originals in the meantime.

Do you think this would taste good? Should this sort of product be sold outside of Canada?

Recently Played

Fell On Black DaysSoundgarden|
7:23pm
16Highly Suspect |
7:19pm
Tired Of WinningNothing More|
7:16pm
SoldiersDrowning Pool|
7:13pm
LithiumNirvana|
7:08pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lance Mackey dies at age 52
2

Kanye West Says Gap Is Having Meetings About Him Without Him
3

Foo Fighters ft. Shane Hawkins Perform "My Hero"
4

Spotify Reveals Their “Songs Of Summer”
5

Spotify Reveals Their “Songs Of Summer”