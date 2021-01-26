      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: First National Bank Alaska PPP

Jan 26, 2021 @ 12:33pm

First National Bank Alaska is one of the lenders in the state for the Paycheck Protection Program, which is accepting applications from small businesses for another round of pandemic relief. This (Wednesday) afternoon at 4:00, FNBA is hosting a free web seminar for Alaska businesses to learn more about the program and application process. Chad Steadman, Senior Vice President at First National Bank Alaska, spoke with KFQD about the webinar and Paycheck Protection Program.

 

 

