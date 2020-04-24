KFQD Interview: Food Bank of Alaska and TOTE Maritime
With the coronavirus pandemic putting tens of thousands of Alaskans on unemployment, demand on food pantries has increased. Much of that food is distributed by the Food Bank of Alaska – and that supply arrives on barges thanks to companies like TOTE Maritime Alaska and Matson, which donate cargo space to the Food Bank. Food Bank CEO Jim Baldwin and TOTE GM Alex Hofeling spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about the relationship between cargo and the food bank, and how the pandemic has changed things.
