      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: Food Bank of Alaska and TOTE Maritime

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:00am

With the coronavirus pandemic putting tens of thousands of Alaskans on unemployment, demand on food pantries has increased. Much of that food is distributed by the Food Bank of Alaska – and that supply arrives on barges thanks to companies like TOTE Maritime Alaska and Matson, which donate cargo space to the Food Bank. Food Bank CEO Jim Baldwin and TOTE GM Alex Hofeling spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about the relationship between cargo and the food bank, and how the pandemic has changed things.

 

 

For more interviews, click here. 

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!