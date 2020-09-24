      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: Iditarod Plans for 2021

Sep 24, 2020 @ 11:15am

On September 18th, Iditarod officials announced intentions to run the 2021 sled dog race with safety procedures in place for varying coronavirus scenarios. The multi-tier plan, developed with the help of an epidemiologist, could see mushers avoiding traditional checkpoints at villages – with the stated goal being zero community transmission. Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach spoke with KFQD about the additional planning going into the race.

