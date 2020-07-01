KFQD Interview: Mayor Berkowitz talks July 4th Safety and Coronavirus
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Anchorage, city officials are asking people to be mindful about celebrations and parties this July 4th holiday weekend. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about concerns of a spike in cases, how people can still enjoy the 4th safely, the city’s mask mandate, and more.
In regards to the city’s mask requirement, the mayor’s office says that if people have questions or concerns about compliance they can email COVID-19@anchorageak.gov . Businesses can email COVID-19-business@anchorageak.gov