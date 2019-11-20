KFQD Interview: Power Plant Productions
On December 7th, “wrasslin” returns to Anchorage’s Sullivan Arena. It will be the second trip to Anchorage this year for New Jersey based company WrestlePro, which in April put on a show that featured several up-and-coming professional wrestlers who’ve since gone on to become regularly featured on national TV. As it was in April, the WrestlePro show is being promoted locally by Power Plant Productions, a Kenai Peninsula based company run by Mat Plant. He joined KFQD’s Toben Shelby to talk about the event.
(Recorded 10-24-19)