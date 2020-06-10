      Weather Alert

KFQD Interview: Providence Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer

Jun 9, 2020 @ 7:28pm

The Providence Transitional Care Center in East Anchorage is continuing to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, recently reporting the death of a facility resident due to coronavirus. In an interview recorded prior to news of that death, Doctor Michael Bernstein – the Chief Medical Officer for Providence Health and Services in Alaska – spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about how the facility is managing the outbreak, and how the Providence system overall has responded to the pandemic.

 

