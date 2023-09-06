Kid Finds Wallet And $2000 Cash Fishing In A Huge Lake

A Minnesota teenager found a wad of cash while fishing this summer and ended up returning it to its owner…600 miles away!

Connor was out with his dad and cousin on the Lake of the Woods, the sixth-largest freshwater lake in the US—over 70 miles of water—and felt something on his fishing line. It was a brown billfold with a soggy business card and $2000 cash!

He said, “My cousin opened the wallet up, and he said some words you probably shouldn’t say, and he showed everyone, and we took the money out and let it dry out,” Connor said.

They called the number on the soggy card and found out Jim Denny lost it OVER A YEAR AGO…and he’s now 600 miles away in Iowa. Jim made the trip to Minnesota bringing a custom designed cooler for Connor and took Connor and his family out to dinner as a thank you!