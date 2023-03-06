KWHL KWHL Logo

Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

March 6, 2023 7:24AM AKST
Share
Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

Jenna Ortega won Favorite Female TV Star (Family) for her role as Wednesday, which also too Family Favorite TV Show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.   Sonic The Hedgehog 2 won the Family Favorite Movie award. Dwayne Johnson won an acting award for Black Adam, Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett also won awards.

Adam Sandler and the Transformers character Optimus Prime received special honors. CBS Mornings host and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio hosted (who also won for Favorite Female Creator) with Bebe Rexha opened the show.

Recently Played

BodiesDrowning Pool|
3:01am
LowCracker|
2:56am
StupifyDisturbed|
2:52am
Dead Man WalkingJelly Roll|
2:49am
HeadstrongTrapt|
2:45am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Full Story of the Viral Moose Attack in Anchorage
2

Representative David Eastman on the BobRock Radio Program
3

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
4

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
5

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life