Kids Completing 50 Yard Challenge Mowing Lawns For Free

An eleven-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, just got a big reward for mowing 50 yards free of charge!

Jayden Nelson’s grandma signed him up for the 50 yard Challenge, started by Rodney Smith Jr. in Alabama who owns the Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. It’s a nonprofit that issued a challenge three years ago to young people to mow 50 lawns belonging to those most in need free of charge. Rodney and his challenge was featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

They wanted them to look out for elderly, single moms, the disabled, and veterans. To date, over 25,000 lawns have been mowed for free by 4,588 young mowers, according to their website! Kids and teens as far away as Australia, Japan, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, and England have completed the challenge.

Jayden started the challenge in August 2022, and said it was difficult at first, but is so happy he did it in less than a year. He won a new lawn mower, weedeater and leaf blower for completing it. And Jayden’s not stopping here…he’s going to continue on and mow 50 more lawns for police officers and first responders!