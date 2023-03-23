Kids Thwart A Kidnapping Attempt At A School Bus Stop

A scary situation at a bus stop in Maryland when a group of quick-thinking students stopped a man from kidnapping a child standing at a school bus stop on Monday. And it wasn’t the first time this happened!

This happened at 7:20 in the morning when a 30-year-old man “allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building,”. But several other students standing there intervened and the “victim was able to break free.” They all got on the school bus and reported what happened to staff at their school. Detectives identified Jamaal Germany as the suspect, and he was arrested for attempted kidnapping. A neighbor who is the parent of a high school student said “Apparently he was at the bus stop last week doing the same thing.”